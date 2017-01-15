Paras hits a shot on the break and nails a 3-pointer in a 32-point win over the Truman State Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines – The Creighton Bluejays, who are ranked eighth in NCAA Division I men’s basketball, improved to a 17-1 record after blowing out the Truman State Bulldogs, 101-69, on Saturday, January 14 (Sunday morning, Manila time).

The easy win allowed Creighton to utilize its seldom-used players in garbage time, including Pinoy standout Kobe Paras.

Paras played 11 minutes, finishing with 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting (including a made 3-ball) plus 3 rebounds.

Paras is averaging 6 minutes a game this season. The victory against the Bulldogs marked the second most points he has scored in a contest during his freshman campaign.

Watch clips of Paras’ made shots below:

– Rappler.com