Kobe Paras scores 5 in Creighton’s easy win
MANILA, Philippines – The Creighton Bluejays, who are ranked eighth in NCAA Division I men’s basketball, improved to a 17-1 record after blowing out the Truman State Bulldogs, 101-69, on Saturday, January 14 (Sunday morning, Manila time).
The easy win allowed Creighton to utilize its seldom-used players in garbage time, including Pinoy standout Kobe Paras.
Paras played 11 minutes, finishing with 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting (including a made 3-ball) plus 3 rebounds.
Paras is averaging 6 minutes a game this season. The victory against the Bulldogs marked the second most points he has scored in a contest during his freshman campaign.
Watch clips of Paras’ made shots below:
Kobe Paras gets the jumper to fall! #GoJays #Creighton #TakeFlight #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/sVRCPBYouA— Creighton Basketball (@BluejayMBB) January 14, 2017
Kobe Paras for 3️⃣! #GoJays #TakeFlight #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/8zVidKWwk8— Creighton Basketball (@BluejayMBB) January 14, 2017
– Rappler.com