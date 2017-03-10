The toddler finishes with a stat-line of zero points and one 20-yard dash

MANILA. Philippines - Now checking in, a toddler?

A young child made an unauthorized substitution during the NAIA Men's Division II tournament game between Saint Francis and Oregon Tech on Wednesday, March 8. The young child was promptly corraled by an adult, but not before making it to halfcourt.

The Saint Francis Cougars eventually defeated the Oregon Tech Hustlin' Owls by the score of 100-92, with the little kid scoring zero points and registering one 20-yard dash. – Rappler.com