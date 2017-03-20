Milcu Got Skills will host a meet on Wednesday, March 22 to register for the 2017 Philippines Basketball Summer Showcase

MANILA, Philippines - Milcu Got Skills Basketball will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 22 at 10 am to register for the 2017 Milcu Philippines Basketball Summer Showcase.

The meeting will be held at the Burger King at Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City and will also address rules of the game, playing dates, venues and tournament fees.

Teams can register in 6 divisions, including 12-under (born in 2005), 13-under (born in 2004), 14-under (born in 2003), 16-under (born in 1998), and 25-under (born in 1992).

The tournament will open on Saturday, April 22 with games to be played at Enderun College and Lyceum University on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Some games will be played at Jose Rizal University in Mandaluyong and Philadelphia High School in Talayan Village, Quezon City. – Rappler.com