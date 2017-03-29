Kiefer Ravena issues a statement about leaked lewd photos

MANILA, Philippines – Former collegiate basketball star Kiefer Ravena said a man has been arrested over leaked lewd photos allegedly of himself that have circulated on social media.

In a statement released Wednesday, March 29, the ex-Ateneo Blue Eagles standout said a man named Kristoffer Monico Ng is now in police custody and will be charged with robbery and extortion.

"Today, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group conducted an entrapment operation on Kristoffer Monico Ng, who threatened to 'leak' photos and tried to extort money from us," 23-year-old Ravena said.

"We’ve been silent the past couple of weeks because my parents have been consulting with law enforcement to get to the bottom of this matter. According to police, Mr. Ng will be charged with robbery and extortion, and could face a minimum of 12 to a maximum of 20 years in prison."

"Now that we have the first suspect under the PNP's custody, we hope to get more leads and information so justice will be served, and harassment and blackmailing such as this would end," he added.

A PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group source has confirmed the report to Rappler.

Ravena, who is back in the Philippines and will now suit up for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, has had to deal with this scandal after nude photos purported to be of him had been posted and circulated online.

The former UAAP MVP has been in the USA since graduating last year, trying his luck in the NBA D-League. – Rappler.com