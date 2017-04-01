University of Connecticut's historic winning streak ends after an overtime defeat to Mississippi State University

LOS ANGELES, USA - The historic 111-game winning streak of the University of Connecticut's women's basketball team ended Friday, March 31 (Saturday Manila time) as the Huskies fell 66-64 in overtime to Mississippi State University in the semi-finals of the NCAA tournament.

Guard Morgan William hit a 10-foot jump shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Bulldogs to the stunning victory in Dallas, Texas.

Mississippi State led 64-62 before a flagrant foul call on Bulldogs guard Dominique Dillingham allowed Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson to knot the score from the free throw line with 26.6 seconds left in overtime.

But the Huskies couldn't score on the ensuing possession as Mississippi State created a turnover to set up William's decisive shot.

Four-time defending champions Connecticut, in their 10th straight women's final four, hadn't lost a game since November 17, 2014.

Their streak of 111 straight wins eclipsed the previous record of 90 straight set by UConn teams between 2008 and 2010.

Mississippi State will play for the women's national championship on Sunday against South Carolina, who defeated beat Stanford 62-53 in the other semi-final. – Rappler.com