'I messed up a lot of people’s lives. Mas nahihiya ako sa mga naabalang tao more than anything else,' says Ravena

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena apologized to everyone affected over the issue surrounding his alleged nude photo scandal in the last few weeks.

The 23-year-old issued the public apology days after his Alab Pilipinas debut in the ASEAN Basketball League.

"Gusto ko mag-apologize (I want to apologize) with what actually happened," he said, according to multiple reports. "I'm very, very sorry sa nangyari, na sa pag-entertain ko, nauwi siya sa ganitong pangyayari."

(I'm very, very sorry about what happened, that because I entertained it, this all happened.)

The former Ateneo de Manila University star was embroiled in a controversial photo scandal that saw the arrest of a man named Kristoffer Monico Ng, who will be charged with robbery and extortion.

Ravena, a former UAAP MVP, apologized to his parents, family, and girlfriend Alyssa Valdez.

"I want to apologize sa parents ko na hindi naman sila nagkulang sa pangaral sa akin. Masakit din sa akin na ako ‘yung may gawa tapos sasabihan sila ng masakit na salita, minsan sinasabi na kinukuntisinti raw ako," Ravena explained.

"Nagso-sorry ako kay Alyssa (Valdez). I have no excuse for what happened and just sobrang bait niyang tao, hindi (siya) dapat nalalagay sa ganitong situation,” he added.

(I want to apologize to my parents because they never fell short in disciplining me. It's painful for me to see that this is my doing yet it's my parents who are getting criticized for being lenient with me. I'm also saying sorry to Alyssa. I have no excuse for what happened and she's just a very good person, she shouldn't be put in this situation.)

“Sa mga tao na naabala ko, sa mga manager ko si ninong Danny Espitiru, Tito Boy (Abunda), relatives at friends ko na nakipag-away pa sa social media. Sa mga fans, doon sa mga tumulong sa akin, hindi niyo lang alam kung gaano ako ka-grateful na nandiyan kayo sa tabi ko sa dark dark times sa buhay ko,” he added.

(To the people I bothered because of this, to my manager uncle Danny Espiritu, Tito Boy, my relatives and friends who are all defending me on social media. To the fans, to all those who helped me, you don't realize how grateful I am that you are all there beside me during the dark times in my life.)

Ravena still did not confirm whether or not he was the one in the leaked photos, which included images allegedly of his private parts.

"I messed up a lot of people’s lives. Mas nahihiya ako sa mga naabalang tao (I'm embarrassed by all the trouble this has caused other people) more than anything else," he rued.

"Sa mga nagalit, I understand kung anong nararamdaman niyo, and hoping na mapatawad niyo ko. Sa fans ko din, sa fans niya, alam ko maraming nagalit. Sana mapatawad niyo ko. Sa mga nakaintindi, sa mga sumusuporta, sobrang grateful ko sa inyo kasi nandiyan kayo kahit na ganito 'yung nangyari."

(To those who are angry, I understand how you feel, and I'm hoping you can forgive me. To my fans, to her fans, I know many are mad. I hope you will forgive me. To those who understood, to those who supported me, I'm very grateful to you because you were there despite all of this.) – Rappler.com