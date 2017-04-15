Cone, though, says he is 'content' with staying in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – American author and sportswriter Roland Lazenby has suggested that Phil Jackson should hire PBA coach Tim Cone for the New York Knicks.

In a series of tweets, Lazenby noted how Jackson, the Knicks' president and legendary NBA coach, "would be smart" to bring Cone to New York.

Jackson's and Cone's connection lies in their respective use of Tex Winter's triangle offense – a system that has helped Jackson rack up 11 NBA titles as coach, and likewise gave Cone 19 PBA championships (and two Grand Slams), making him the winningest coach in the Philippine pro league.

Lazenby, who has written a number of sports books, including 2014's Michael Jordan: The Life and 2016's Showboat: The Life of Kobe Bryant, lauded the 59-year-old Cone as "the ultimate triangle coach in the world today."

Phil would be smart to bring @manilacone to NY. He's the ultimate triangle coach in the world today. @PhilJackson11 should hire Coach Cone — Roland Lazenby (@lazenby) April 14, 2017

Tex Wintere would tell @PhilJackson11 that @manilacone would bring to the NYK a deep understanding of the triangle and much experience it. — Roland Lazenby (@lazenby) April 14, 2017

The great @manilacone is a triangle/defense expert who would contribute much to the NYK staff as an assistant. He, Horny + Phil should talk. — Roland Lazenby (@lazenby) April 14, 2017

Cone, who in the past noted on social media that Lazenby was among his favorite sportswriters, responded to Lazenby saying he is "content" with where he is in the PBA as coach of the Philippines' most popular ballclub Barangay Ginebra.

@lazenby @PhilJackson11 Have to admit, that would be fun. Can't imagine how much I would learn from him, but I love the PBA. There's nothing quite like it. Content. — Tim Cone (@manilacone) April 14, 2017

Cone last won a title in the 2016 PBA Governors' Cup. But since taking over as the Gin Kings' coach in 2015, Cone has had to veer away from the triangle offense on occasion in order to account for his personnel. – Rappler.com