MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras is reportedly set to leave the Creighton Bluejays after just one season and transfer to a new school.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the 19-year-old has secured a release from his scholarship at Creighton University, opening up a spot on the Bluejays roster. It hasn't been announced where he will transfer.

Paras, who committed to Creighton last year, found it difficult to crack the team's rotation, playing in only 15 of the Bluejays' 35 games. When he was fielded in, Paras' production was limited but he managed a few highlight reel plays here and there.

In those games, Paras normed 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds in 4.7 minutes.

Paras posted a tweet on Sunday, April 30, expressing his gratitude and saying goodbye to Creighton coaches and fans.

You welcomed me into your world, into your thoughts & made me a better person...

this is goodbye

Filipino hoops fans have been following Paras' career in the US in hopes of one day seeing him make it to the NBA. Paras, the son of two-time PBA MVP Benjie, has transferred schools in the past, going from Cathedral High School to Middlebrooks Academy. He also initially committed to UCLA prior to Creighton. – Rappler.com