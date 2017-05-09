Paras says he spoke with coach Reggie Theus many times and looked forward to learning from 'such an educated guy in the game of basketball'

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras has made a decision.

The 19-year-old announced Tuesday, May 9, he will transfer to NCAA Division I school Cal State Northridge, according to multiple reports.

"I'd like to take my talents to Cal State Northridge just because I believe that Cal State Northridge is the best fit for me," said Paras in a Skype interview video posted by CNN Philippines' Paolo del Rosario.

WATCH: @_kokoparas commits to NCAA Div. 1 school Cal State Northridge after a season with Creighton | @cnnphilippines pic.twitter.com/9Lo1ixpUYr — Paolo del Rosario (@paodelrosario) May 9, 2017

During our Skype interview @_kokoparas just announced he's decided to transfer to Cal State Northridge pic.twitter.com/bSYsX4Q5T3 — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) May 9, 2017

Paras said he spoke with coach Reggie Theus many times over the phone and looked forward to learning from "such an educated guy in the game of basketball."

Paras spent only a season with the Creighton Bluejays, where he failed to crack the rotation. He announced his intention to transfer at the end of April.

Filipino hoops fans have been following Paras' career in the US in hopes of one day seeing him make it to the NBA.

A son of two-time PBA MVP Benjie, Paras transferred schools in the past, going from Cathedral High School to Middlebrooks Academy. He also initially committed to UCLA prior to Creighton. – Rappler.com