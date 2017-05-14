Meet the Philippines' representatives for the 2017 SEABA Under-16 Championship.

MANILA, Philippines－Kids with big hearts.

'Puso' has always been the foundation of Gilas Pilipinas and it is no different for Team Philippines' representatives for the SEABA Championship Under-16 tilt as the boys of coach Michael Oliver promised to play all-out, all-heart.

"It's a privilege to be able to play for my country at my age," said the 14-year old big man Kai Sotto. "I'm so happy and excited. We are going to give everything we've got."

Batang Gilas was true to their word as the boys clinched an overwhelming 108-42 outing in their first game in the tournament against Singapore on Sunday, May 14.

According to coach Oliver, this year's Under-16 Philippine team is not just overflowing with height advantage but also talent, "We'll be utilizing our guards for speed and our big men to dominate the boards."

Here are the Batang Gilas players representing the Philippines in the Southeast Asia Basketball tournament happening from May 14 until May 18.

– Photos by LeAnne Jazul, reports by Alexx Esponga/Rappler.com