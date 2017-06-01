Paras will sit out the incoming season due to NCAA’s residency rules, and will be eligible for action next year

Published 7:28 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - A brand new start awaits Kobe Paras as he was officially introduced as a member of the California State University Northridge (CSUN) Matadors on Wednesday, May 31 (Thursday morning Manila time).

The Filipino baller was formally welcomed by Matadors head coach Reggie Theus at the “Matadome” inside the CSUN campus.

.@csunmbb Kobe Paras taking photos and shooting video with CSUN Athletics. pic.twitter.com/TX7FSaHHSm — CSUN Cape Crew (@CSUNCapeCrew) May 31, 2017

“Kobe has endless potential, his ceiling is so high. His athleticism is off the charts,” said Theus in a press conference on the same day.

“I’m really proud to have Kobe here. I’m excited about the fact that he chose our school to come play for, and that he’s bringing his character and his skills to our CSUN family.”

“I’m pretty blessed that Coach Reggie took a chance to take me in his program,” said Paras. “I’m pretty excited being a Matador.”

Paras spent a year with NCAA Division I’s Creighton University, where he found himself playing only limited minutes, before announcing his intent to transfer back to the West Coast. He initially committed to UCLA prior to suiting up for the Bluejays.

The 19-year-old shooting guard will sit out the incoming season due to NCAA’s residency rules, and will be eligible for action next year.

Meanwhile, Paras is also set to represent the country in the 2017 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in France this June, alongside collegiate stars Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng. －Rappler.com