The Philippines might lack height and experience but the team will let speed, shooting and 'puso' stand out

Published 5:44 PM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A lot is expected from the trio of Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng and Kobe Paras, who will be bannering the Philippines' pride in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup from June 17 to 21 at Nantes, France.

Ravena and Teng, who have been rivals in the UAAP, share they are both thrilled to be representing the country again together and expressed their hunger to parade the country in the global stage.

Teng and Ravena were together representing the Philippines in a 3x3 exhibition game back in 2015.

"We may be a younger team compared to the other teams before but we're really going to give our best and hopefully we get the wins for our country," said the former De La Salle University Green Archer Teng.

Former Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagle Kiefer Ravena admits they lack height and experience but plans on augmenting those weaknesses with their speed, shooting and 'puso' (heart).

The competition is tough but one of the teams they are really preparing for is host country France as it holds its own 'dream team' in the likes of Nando De Colo, Nic Batum, Charles Kahudi and Fabien Causeur.

Ravena also mentioned they are more motivated to clinch victories in the tourney because of the what the country is currently going through after attacks in Marawi City by the Maute group led to martial law being declared in Mindanao.

"I think we have enough reasons, enough motivations to win," said Ravena.

Meanwhile, the 19-year old Paras went to the Philippines to meet up with his teammates last May but left early to concentrate on his entry to the California State University, Northridge.



However, coach Anton Altamirano confirmed Paras will be returning to Manila on Tuesday, June 13 as the team will be having their last practice on Wednesday.

Paras will be the youngest player on the roster with the largest 3x3 experience as he participated in two FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cups and bagged two gold medals in the Dunk Contest. – Rappler.com