Kobe Paras joins Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng for final training before heading to France

Published 6:40 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine representatives to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup geared up for their last training session in Manila before competing in Nantes, France from June 17-21.

Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng, and Kobe Paras, together with JR Quiñahan, played in a scrimmage with other local and foreign players to prepare them for the last time before heading out of the country.

Paras arrived in Manila on Tuesday, June 13, after he finalized his transfer from Creighton University to Cal State Northridge.

The 19-year old Paras shared his excitement in representing the Philippines at the upcoming tournament and being invited by coach Chot Reyes to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

“I think now is just the best time for me to play for the country and enjoy basketball,” Paras said. “I’m just making the most out of everything.”

Flying V Thunders Coach Eric Altamirano will not join the squad in France. His son, Anton, will mentor the trio in the quest of clinching a higher finish compared to the Philippines’ 9th seed last year.

Ravena and Teng are also optimistic about the upcoming tournament. The two are planning to make up for any lack of height and experience with their youth, "puso" or passion to play and determination to win. — Rappler.com