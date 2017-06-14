The 19-year-old basketball star shares his future plans and dreams, which include playing for the Philippine team, getting into the NBA, and even putting up his own restaurant

Published 9:25 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When he accepted the offer to play for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in late 2014, Kobe Paras became an even bigger star. Basketball fans in the Philippines have been following Paras' amateur basketball career, hoping he'll be the first Filipino to achieve his NBA dream.

Though his journey in the US NCAA wasn't easy as he later withdrew from UCLA, reportedly due to failure to meet academic requirements, Paras knew the challenge was just starting.

"In UCLA, it's all about politics, nobody really knows the right or wrong answer, but honestly I just really don't care," Paras told Rappler on Wednesday, June 14. "Everything happens for a reason. I'm a firm believer in that."

Paras, who once played for La Salle Green Hills in high school here in the Philippines, got into Creighton University in Nebraska last year. He spent a year there then transferred back to the West Coast, committing to play for California State University, Northridge.

"I got me into a position that I had to face adversity, and I'm still facing adversity," said Paras. "But at some point I just had to be a man about it and face adversity man-to-man."

The 19-year-old cager arrived in Manila on Tuesday, June 13, to prepare for his FIBA 3x3 World Cup stint with Jeron Teng and Kiefer Ravena. (WATCH: Kobe Paras in Manila for FIBA 3x3 practice with Ravena, Teng)

Paras, a two-time dunk champion of the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, has made the country proud through various international competitions.

"I feel blessed a lot because I can represent my country in different ways," he said. "It's just the little things that count because there are so many who look up to me. I appreciate it."

'I'm really ambitious'

The son of former basketball player and actor Benjie Paras, he didn't dream of being a hoops star at first, as basketball was just a hobby.

When Paras got into La Salle, he fell in love with basketball. It was only then when he was in 7th grade that he decided to consider playing as a career.

"I thought I could make a living and I could do something great with basketball. It was also the time I was growing," explained Paras, who also enjoys table tennis.

Now, the opportunities keep on coming, and Paras is more than ready to become the best version of himself.

"I'm going with the flow. I'm joining Gilas, so I think it's a great time for me to just play for the country and play basketball as well," he said.

Paras added that while academics and basketball are his priorities, he's keen on pursuing his other interests, too.

"I'm really ambitious, I love fashion, I love cooking, I wanna open my own restaurant. I got inspired by my dad since he's an actor and basketball player. I can be whoever I want and do everything," Paras said.

"It's just trusting in yourself and passion for everything you do. The NBA is still the end goal."

And he only has one message to everyone telling him he can't do it.

"I don't care [about negative comments]. Life is so short. Why focus on the negative when you can make the most out of it (the experience)? It's their opinion and I'm just going to do what I think is right." – Rappler.com