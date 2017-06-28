The Philippines is in Group A, along with the Netherlands, Poland, Turkmenistan, and Israel

Published 11:29 AM, June 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is ready to showcase its young talent on the global stage when it competes in the FIBA Under-18 World Cup 2017 in Chengdu, China, from June 28 to July 2.

Team Philippines is represented by Rhayyan Amsali, Ariel John Edu, Miguel Gomez de Liano, and Florencio Serrano.

The Philippines is in Group A, along with the Netherlands, Poland, Turkmenistan, and Israel.

The boys are hoping to improve the Philippines' ranking of 7th seed.

Qatar is the defending champion in the men's category while France's women's team is aiming to end the tourney with its 3rd consecutive win.

FIBA released the final rosters of the 20 men's and 20 women's teams who will compete on the eve of the tournament, Wednesday, June 28.

According to FIBA, the top two teams from each pool in both men's and women's categories will earn a direct ticket to the quarterfinals while the knock-out rounds and finals will be held on July 2. – Rappler.com