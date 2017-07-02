What seems like a tightly contested ball game in the opening minutes slowly shifts to the advantage of Belgium

Published 4:14 PM, July 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines' run for gold came to an end as they succumbed to Belgium, 18-14, in the knockout quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup on Sunday, July 2, in Chengdu, China.

What seemed like a tightly contested ball game in the opening minutes slowly shifted to the advantage of Team Belgium, which sparked a late rally and went ahead 12-9 with 3 minutes left on the clock.

The Philippine team refused to back down easily and started a run of their own when Florencio Serrano's layup cut the foes' lead to 2.

AJ Edu provided the deadlock at 12 for the Philippines after sinking a hook shot and converting Juan Gomez De Liaño's steal from the other end.

The Philippines' momentum, however, was cut short when Vincent Peeters' catch-and-shoot two gave Belgium back the advantage at 14-12 with under two minutes remaining.

After eliminating the Philippines, Team Belgium will head on to a semifinals match-up against Slovenia, which outlasted Ukraine in overtime, 20-18.

The winner of the semis bracket will face either the Netherlands or New Zealand in the championship round. – Rappler.com