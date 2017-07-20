The 40-year-old Stephon Marbury will wrap up his career in China, where he has become a major star

Published 11:34 AM, July 20, 2017

NEW YORK, USA - Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury said Wednesday, July 19 he is headed back to Beijing for one final pro season, but will not be playing for the same Chinese Basketball Association squad.

Marbury announced in an Instagram posting that he will play next season for the Beijing Fly Dragons after playing from 2011 through earlier this year with the Beijing Ducks.

"I'm staying in Beijing for my last and final season. The other Beijing team," Marbury wrote on Instagram beside a photo of himself and the Fly Dragons logo.

"I have to put on for the city no matter the team. It's a different mission and vision over here in the JING. The fans said stay so I'm staying. They said, 'we will love you no matter where you go' It's hard to leave that type of love."

The 40-year-old point guard began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1996, taken fourth overall by Milwaukee but swapped to the T-Wolves for the rights to the player taken after him, Ray Allen.

"Starbury" was an NBA All-Star for the New Jersey Nets in 2001 and Phoenix Suns in 2003 before joining his hometown New York Knicks from 2004-2009.

In 2010, Marbury jumped to the Chinese Basketball Association, playing for Shanxi and Foshan before settling in with the Ducks and sparking them to CBA crowns in 2012, 2014 and 2015 before parting ways with the club last April. – Rappler.com