Reggie Theus praises Kobe Paras' talent, but says he has room for improvement as well

Published 8:18 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Cal State Northridge head coach Reggie Theus spent his last day in the Philippines watching the NBA 3X Philippines finals on Sunday, July 23 at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

During the event, the two-time NBA All-Star Theus talked about basketball in general, but he couldn't help but share something about Cal State recruit Kobe Paras.

Paras – who is currently undergoing one-year residency after transferring from Creighton – announced his decision to play for Northridge last May. The 19-year-old Paras said he looked forward to learning from "such an educated guy in the game of basketball."

"What I liked most about Kobe is his athleticism," said coach Theus.

"He played in a very high powered team (in high school). Many nights, he was the best player in his team so I really like him.

"He has a future anywhere he wants depending on how hard he works."

Talent aside, coach Theus says Paras has much room for improvement but believes that time is on his side.

"I think he has to get better defensively. He has to develop a consistent shot then everything else will just come," coach Theus said.

"He’s young, he’s 19 years old. He has 3 years to play college basketball and a lot of time to learn on it.

"To have him play for me is really a blessing. We’ll push him. He has an opportunity because he has all the tools he needs," said coach Theus. – Rappler.com