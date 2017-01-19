Part of the bid proposes a partnership between the Philippines and Indonesia to co-host the group phase of the event

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced through its Facebook social media page that it has submitted its bid application questionnaire to host the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Wednesday, January 18.

The bid application questionnaire includes a proposal stating the Philippines will co-host FIBA’s biggest basketball event along with Indonesia for the group stages before completely handling the semi-finals and finals of the tournament.

In previous competitions, all FIBA events took place in one geographical location. But starting with the 2023 World Cup, FIBA has “optioned the provision for multiple country hosting for the group phase,” per SBP’s announcement.

The Facebook post also states that the Philippines, which is the lead country for the bid, is partnering with Indonesia as they plan to build new facilities for hosting the 2018 Asian Games. An estimate of close to 400 million people will watch the World Cup, when taking the Philippines’ population into account.

The Philippines hosted both the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship and 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournaments. “Both events firmly placed the country as an increasingly preferred choice for hosting world-class sporting events,” said the SBP.

The Philippines also submitted a bid to host the 2019 FIBA World Cup and was one of the two finalists, but lost out to China.

FIBA will announce the candidates for the 2023 World Cup in February, with the date not specified. Which countries or region will host the tournament will be decided by December 2017. – Rappler.com