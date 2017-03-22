The logo for the tournament, to be hosted by China, 'draws its inspiration from the Beijing Opera'

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA, the world's basketball federation, unveiled the official logo for the 2019 Basketball World Cup during an official ceremony in Shanghai, China on Tuesday, March 21.

According to a press release, the logo "draws its inspiration from the Beijing Opera, one of the most symbolic cultural icons of China."

FIBA also said the design showcases "the legends of the strongest with the colorful facial make-up of the actors symbolizing characteristics such as wisdom, persistence, power, and perfection." These qualities, they said, are what teams should have in order to succeed at the tournament to be hosted by China.

"Each basketball game will be reminiscent of another Chinese cultural legend – the dance of two dragons," the statement added, elaborating further that during a traditional Chinese dragon dance, two dragons battle for the "shining pearl," which in this instance will be the Naismith Trophy.

China won against the Philippines for the hosting rights to the 2019 World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippines' men's national basketball team, has the long-term goal of qualifying for the World Cup and subsequently the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Gilas' first order of business is the SEABA Championship here from May 12 to 18. – Rappler.com