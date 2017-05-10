The Philippines, which FIBA calls 'a pioneer in the development of 3x3,' will host the 3x3 World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may not have gotten the rights to host the 2019 FIBA World Cup, but it'll get to host the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

FIBA announced in a press release that Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will organize the fifth edition of the tour, calling the country “a pioneer in the development of 3x3.” The Philippines hosted two stages of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour in 2014 and 2015, the latter of which Terrence Romeo, Aldrech Ramos, KG Canaleta, and Rey Guevarra of Manila West upset Doha 21-17 to win gold.

“We are very proud and honored to be hosting the FIBA 3x3 World Cup next year,” SPB Executive Director Sonny Barrios said.

“Our two previous experiences hosting FIBA 3x3 events have been a success and 3x3 has become a centerpiece of our development program.”

All games at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2018 will be played on the same court with 20 men’s and 20 women’s teams competing in a team event and in 3 individual contests (men’s dunk contest including professional dunkers, women’s skills contest, and mixed shoot-out contest).

the question is...

3x3, are you ready for Manila? https://t.co/bp2u7vv018 — Kobe | KoKo Wave (@_kokoparas) May 10, 2017

“We are delighted to bring the FIBA 3x3 World Cup to the Philippines,” FIBA 3x3 Managing Director Alex Sanchez said.

“We are positive SPB and the passionate Filipino fans will make it an unbelievable experience for the best 3x3 players in the world and everyone watching on all platforms."

The selection of teams for the tournament is based on the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking at the cut-off date of November 1, 2017.

“The ranking includes sport and development criteria, allowing both the strongest teams on the field as well as the most active countries to participate in the event, which fulfills a key aim of 3x3 – diversity. At least 30 different countries and territories will be represented at the event,” the release added.

Serbia’s men and Czech Republic’s women are the reigning FIBA 3x3 World champions following their success at the 2016 World Cup in Guangzhou, China. The 2017 3x3 World Cup will take place in Nantes, France from June 17 to 21. Dates and venues for the 2018 3x3 World Cup have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com