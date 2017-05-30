Team Philippines FIBA 3x3 Under-18 boys fail to grab top spot but the girls shock spectators as they sweep the eliminations round

MANILA, Philippines – Days after the Philippines ended its journey in the FIBA Under-18 World Cup tournament, head coach Anton Altamirano shared the team’s disappointment in failing to secure the top spot in the international event.

The Philippines bid goodbye to its FIBA 3x3 U18 stint after falling short to host country Malaysia, 17-21, at Cyberjaya on Saturday, May 27.

“It’s kind of disappointing because we only made it to the quarterfinals. I think we could’ve done better if only we didn’t lose to Malaysia,” said Altamirano.

Losing to Malaysia paved the way for the Philippines' game with defending champion Qatar. According to Altamirano, the boys could have sealed the tourney with a better position if they didn’t go up against Qatar right away.

“Qatar was the team we were avoiding. We played well against them but they were just too big and strong,” stressed the coach, who has mentored the FIBA 3x3 boys and girls campaign for 3 years.

The Philippines clinched a silver medal last year but finished only 7th this time.

Team Philippines was represented by Rhayyan Amsali, Michael Malonzo, Kris Pagsanjan, Hope Christian, and Andrew Velasco.

Stronger and better

On a lighter note, the Philippines’ FIBA 3x3 U18 women’s team improved from winning nothing last year to sweeping the eliminations round this year.

The girls, composed of Melody Cac, Kristine Cayabyab, Reynalyn Ferrer, Mayu Goto, almost got through the quarterfinals and finished in 5th place.

“We’re proud of how they (girls) played. The basketball program for girls in the Philippines is really improving. The players are just 14 and 15 years old but they’re really good,” said Altamirano.

“They still have two or 3 years to play in the tournament and I think they could do better next year,” he added. – Rappler.com