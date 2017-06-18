Kiefer Ravena seals the deal for the Philippines in their opening match in France

Published 12:42 AM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Team Philippines proved size isn't the only thing that matters in their first game against Romania as they bagged a 21-15 win in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, Sunday, June 18 (Monday in Manila Time) at Nantes, France.

Despite Romania's height advantage, the Philippines sealed the deal in the last minute of the game as Kiefer Ravena pulled off an attack plus a free throw to gain a 4-point advantage, 17-13.

Kobe Paras led the Philippines as he topscored with 12 points, including a layup plus a foul in the last 30 seconds of the match.

The 19-year old Paras is now 13th in the men's scoring rankings while Ravena registered 5 points.

JR Quinahan and Jeron Teng also added two markers apiece.

The young team representing the Philippines maintained good ball movement despite missing shots in the first few minutes as they rallied a 5-0 blitz that Romania wasn't able to recover from.

Philippines will face host country France in their next game later on today (3AM in Manila time). – Rappler.com