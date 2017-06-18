Here are some of Kobe Paras' jaw dropping dunks in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup tournament over the years

Published 2:09 AM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite his youth, Kobe Paras has been making noise by rattling rims for a long time.

In 2013, when Paras was only 16 years old, made the country proud as he finished off as the dunk king in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Championship.

Paras reintroduced himself to the world at the 2015 edition competition as he defended his crown and was named the champion again.

This year, Paras is representing the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 tourney together with Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng and JR Quinahan. Team Philippines won their first game against Romania in a 21-15 routing on Sunday, June 18 (Monday in Manila time).

There is no announcement yet if he will be competing in this year's dunk contest. – Rappler.com