The Philippine team falls to its first loss in the tournament against host France

Published 3:59 AM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines suffered its first loss from France after a dreadful 22-11 outing in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup tournament, Sunday, June 18 (Monday in Manila time) at Nantes, France.

The Philippines challenged France's defense but the host country managed to break away from Pilipinas' man-to-man defensive walls and gained a 3-0 lead early in the game.

France was just too much for the Philippines to handle as they lost control over the game, giving up the only chance they had to steal the win away.

Team Pilipinas managed to trim France's lead to one point with 7:15 remaining after Kobe Paras hit a two-pointer, 5-4, but the squad's momentum wasn't enough to make the difference they needed.

Charles Bronchard was dominant on his homecourt and gave France's local supporters something to cheer on as he placed a single-handed slam over the Philippines a few minutes before the match ended.

Paras tried to cut into France's lead by connecting a series of hard jumpers and two-pointers but France's speed and size were too much to overcome.

Bronchard closed the door on the game as he connected a trey that sealed the deal for France with more than a minute left in the game.

The Philippines hold on to a 1-1 win-loss card while France remains unbeaten after two games. – Rappler.com