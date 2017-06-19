Philippines' Kobe Paras shines bright to earn Player of the Day recognition

Published 6:12 PM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After two games, Philippines' Kobe Paras stood above the rest as he was named the tournament's Player of Day on the second day of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup on Sunday, June 18 (Monday in Manila time) at Nantes, France.

The 19-year old Paras scored a total of 15 points in two games and registered 12 markers in the Philippines' first win against Romania in a 21-15 outing.

Paras, who was a FIBA 3x3 World Cup dunk champion in 2013 and 2015, is now 11th in the men's individual rankings.

The Philippine team, which consists of Paras, Jeron Teng, Kiefer Ravena nd JR Quiñahan, will face Slovenia and El Salvador on day 3 of the tourney on Tuesday at 1:40 a.m. and 3 a.m., respectively.

Team Philippines holds on to a 1-1 win-loss card after losing to France, 11-22. – Rappler.com