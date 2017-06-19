Kobe Paras pulls off two thunderous dunks but doesn't advance to the final 4

Published 1:29 AM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) — Team Philippines bet Kobe Paras tried his luck in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Dunk competition but didn’t get pass the qualifier on Monday, June 19 (Tuesday in Manila time) at Nantes, France.

The two-time FIBA 3x3 Under-18 dunk champion unleashed a windmill for his first attempt and danced off after landing in the ground and got 27 points.

Kobe Paras scores a 27 in his first qualifying dunk, throws it off the side of the backboard for the dunk! @rapplersports #rstream pic.twitter.com/eVMEf2PyiY — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) June 19, 2017

The 19-year old Paras wore a Vince Carter jersey for his second dunk and jumped over Kiefer Ravena to complete a one-handed elbow slam. The thunder was taken out of his planned dunk when Poland’s Rafal “Lipek” Lipinski performed a similar one just before Paras’ turn.

Paras garnered a total of 50 points in two rounds but was 4 short of the fourth-placed Jordan Southerland of the United States.

USA representative Chris Staples amused the crowd through a perfectly executed reversed under-the-legs one-handed dunk and earned a flawless 30 points from the judges in the first round.

Staples also made the list with 57 points.

In the second round, 4-time FIBA 3x3 World Tour Dunk champ Lipinski received the highest totals with 29 points as he flew over an assistant and connected a quick windmill one-handed slam.

Lipinski finished the qualifier with a combined 56 points in two rounds alongside the reigning World Tour dunk champion Vadim “Miller” Poddubchenko.

Lipinksi, Sutherland, Staples and Vadim “Miller” Poddubchenko of the Ukraine are the 4 who will compete in the dunk competition semifinals.

Both the semi-finals and finals of the dunk competition are scheduled to happen on the last day of the tournament on Wednesday, June 21. – Rappler.com