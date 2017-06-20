Team Philippines drops to a 1-2 record in the tournament

Published 2:08 AM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Slovenia proved to be too much for the Philippines and gave them their second consecutive loss after a 21-14 outing in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup tournament, Tuesday, June 20 (Wednesday in Manila time) at Nantes, France.

Team Philippines went into foul trouble early in the game as Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng and JR Quiñahan committed one apiece that gave Slovenia a 5-0 lead.

Kobe Paras breathed life to the Philippines and gave its first points in the match when he sank a two-pointer from beyond the arc.

The former Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagle Ravena connected an easy layup but trailed behind Slovenia after giving away a 6-0 blitz, 10-3.

Teng managed to break the Slovenia’s streak as he connected an attack followed by a Ravena jumper.

The 19-year old Paras limited Slovenia’s lead after another wide-open two-pointer backed up by Teng and Quiñahan to make it a 4-point game with 2:44 remaining.

Ravena was called for a flagrant foul after hitting Anze Srebovt in the face with his elbow.

But Slovenia reminded everyone they’re a powerhouse in the tournament as they move to a 3-0 record. – Rappler.com