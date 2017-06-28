The Philippines' Ariel John Edu lifts the squad to its first win in the tournament

Published 7:29 PM, June 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines escaped Israel in a 19-17 outing behind Ariel John Edu’s clutch baskets at the 2017 FIBA Under-18 World Cup on Wednesday, June 28, in Chengdu, China.

Team Philippines trailled behind the 16th seed Israel, 13-14, with almost two minutes left in the game when the 6-foot-10 Edu sank in 3 consecutive crucial attacks including a defensive board to seal the deal for the boys in white.

Florencio Serrano and Miguel Gomez De Liano also helped the Philippines stay in the foot of things through connecting shots from beyond the arc.

Israel pulled off an impressive match especially with Alon Druker who stunned the Philippines in a crossover play with 3:01 remaining in the clock.

The Philippines, who finished last year's FIBA 3x3 event in 7th place, move to a 1-0 record and is hoping to clinch another win against Netherlands today at 8:10 pm. – Rappler.com