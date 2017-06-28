The Philippines now has an even 1-1 win-loss record, while the Netherlands remains at the top of Group A with a 2-0 card

Published 9:25 PM, June 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines fell short to top seed Netherlands in a 13-10 thriller on Wednesday, June 28, in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in Chengdu, China.

The Philippines came back from a 4-point deficit to forge a 10-all deadlock with 1:43 left in the game.

But they lacked time to put up another play and failed to defend the rim as the Netherlands took advantage and scored to clinch the victory.

Florencio Serrano's efforts had kept the Philippines alive throughout the game, including a successful and-one drive for an early 4-2 lead.

Despite the Philippines' good ball movement that led to an advantage in the first few minutes, the Netherlands was able to convert more points from beyond the arc.

The Philippines now has an even 1-1 win-loss record, while the Netherlands remains at the top of Group A with a 2-0 card. – Rappler.com