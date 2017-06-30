Poland’s showing brings them to their second loss while the Philippines moves ahead with a 2-1 card

Published 8:19 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After suffering from a heartbreaking loss to ranked number one Netherlands, the Philippines stepped up their game and defeated Poland, 20-14, in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup on Friday, June 30 at Chengdu, China.

The boys in white gained an early 4-0 lead behind Juan Gomez De Liano’s beyond the arc two-pointer.

Team Philippines protected the lead all throughout the game as they successfully connected attacks from Ariel John Edu and Florencio Serrano to put the squad ahead by 7 points, 14-7, with 4:32 remaining.

Poland, however, didn’t give up easily. They attempted to steal the win through forcing a 4-0 blitz.

Poland’s showing brings them to their second loss while the Philippines moves ahead with a 2-1 card.

Florencio also raises the Philippines’ banner after booking a slot in the FIBA 3x3 U18 Dunk Contest finals which is set to happen on Saturday. – Rappler.com