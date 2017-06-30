The Philippines and Netherlands stand above the rest in Pool A of the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup

Published 9:26 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines continued their dominance in the global stage as they assaulted Turkmenistan in a 21-14 massacre at the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup on Friday, June 30, in Chengdu, China.

The Philippines managed to book a slot in the quarterfinals together with Netherlands as they stood above the rest in Pool A.

Florencio Serrano started strong and finished stronger as he placed the Philippines at the top with an early two-pointer while ending the match with foul counted shot.

Serrano also shone bright in the match against the ranked 8th Turkmenistan with an assist to Ariel John Edu to connect an alley-oop.

Team Philippines also showed supremacy from beginning to end and dumped a 10-point advantage, 14-4, with 3 minutes remaining in the ballgame.

Turkmenistan tried to revive themselves in the match when they rallied a 4-2 run but wasn’t strong enough to demolish the Philippines’ offense.

Big man Edu and slasher Juan Gomez De Liano both also contributed to the Philippines’ success. Edu helped by dominating the boards while Gomez De Liano boosted PH's offense with his lethal trey.

The Philippines now hold a 3-1 record in the tournament. – Rappler.com