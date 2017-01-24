Head coach Chot Reyes includes the 6-foot-7 Rosario after getting clearance from TNT and the PBA Board

MANILA, Philippines — TNT forward Troy Rosario is the newest addition to this year's Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Head coach Chot Reyes made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, January 24, two days since unveiling 12 new names to complete his initial 24-man pool.

After getting clearance from TNT mgt & the PBA Board, we are hereby adding @troyrosario18 to the Gilas pool #LabanPilipinasPuso! — Chot Reyes (@coachot) January 24, 2017

Reyes included the 6-foot-7 Rosario after getting clearance from his mother ball club and the PBA Board.

The league's agreement with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, the country's basketball federation, requires each PBA team to lend one player to the national team. But they are not restricted from lending more.

Rosario, 25, played for the Gilas cadets in the past before moving up to the seniors pool for the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship.

Reyes had said on Sunday that he wanted to include Rosario, a versatile big with decent outside shooting, into his latest pool.

The Philippine team is in for a busy 2017 with the SEABA Championship coming up in April, the Southeast Asian Games in August, and – should the team win SEABA and qualify – the FIBA Asia Continental Cup in November. (READ: Manila to host 2017 SEABA basketball tournament) – Rappler.com