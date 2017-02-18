The SEABA Championship will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – The 2017 SEABA Championship, a qualifier for the FIBA Asia Continental Cup, will now be played from May 12 to 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

National basketball team patron Manny V. Pangilinan confirmed the news on Twitter.

It's final. #LabanPilipinas and Gilas time again! SEABA in Manila, May 12-18 at Araneta. Led by Smart, TV5, and Meralco. #PUSO — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) February 18, 2017

The tournament was originally slated for April 23 to 30.

The Philippines will host the tournament 9 months after hosting the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifier at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas Pilipinas, the country's national men's basketball team, will play to win gold in order to qualify for the FIBA Asia tournament later this year. – Rappler.com