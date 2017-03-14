The 3-day camp is set just before the 2017 PBA Commissioner's Cup opens on Friday

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine national men's basketball team, commenced an initial early training camp in Tagaytay on Tuesday, March 14.

The entire pool – comprised of former cadets and veteran pro players – was tapped to participate in the 3-day camp set just before the 2017 PBA Commissioner's Cup opens on Friday, March 17.

The camp is pegged as the starting point for Gilas, which is set to compete in the 2017 SEABA Championship from May 12 to 18 here.

Gilas has its sights on making the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

National team coach Chot Reyes shared snippets of the team's first day of training on social media.

And so it begins on my IG stories -- #kwentongGilas pic.twitter.com/IW97o7vnz7 — Chot Reyes (@coachot) March 13, 2017

Practice #1 in the books #labanpilipinas A post shared by Chot Reyes (@coachot) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

He noted, however, that they hit a snag with big man Art Dela Cruz injuring his ankle.

Good 1st practice, except for Art dela Cruz hurting his ankle. Hoping & praying it's not serious. — Chot Reyes (@coachot) March 14, 2017

Other big men, such as June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar, have reportedly been excused from the camp, having just played in the Philippine Cup Finals last week. Guard Terrence Romeo, on the other hand, was also reported to be dealing with illness.

Meanwhile, guard Paul Lee has reportedly been temporarily replaced by Allein Maliksi as he tends to a knee injury.

Fight 'til we can't fight anymore. For our country. With all our hearts # A post shared by Chot Reyes (@coachot) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

– Rappler.com