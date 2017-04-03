Belo will be sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine national team took a hit with forward Mac Belo ruled out of the 2017 SEABA Championship due to a meniscus tear in his right knee.

The 24-year-old told Rappler on Monday, April 3 that he will be sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks and will miss the qualifier for the FIBA Asia tournament later this year. The knee injury is reportedly from the 2017 PBA Philippine Cup and has since been aggravated.

The Blackwater star is among the 12 former Gilas Pilipinas cadets included in the 24-man national team pool of coach Chot Reyes.

The 6-foot-4 cager out of Far Eastern University, a veteran of playing the Southeast Asian basketball circuit, is the latest in a spate of injuries to hit Gilas. Paul Lee (knee), Art Dela Cruz, and Russel Escoto are also nursing injuries.

The SEABA tournament is slated for May 12 to 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com