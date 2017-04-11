Upper box tickets start selling April 12, and all tickets will be available by April 16

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine national basketball team, will vie to qualify for the FIBA Asia tournament later this year, when the 2017 SEABA Championships is played from May 12 to 18 here.

The lone venue will be the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where both the senior men's and U16 men's teams will compete.

Gilas will be up against its rising Southeast Asian neighbors and will require nothing short of the gold medal in order to compete at the FIBA Asia Cup later in 2017.

The country's U16 team, the Batang Gilas, will also play from May 14 to 18.

Check out the complete schedule of games for both tournaments below:

Ticket prices

Meanwhile, tickets for the games begin selling on Wednesday, April 12, but only upper box ones for the time being, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Sonny Barrios.

"We are still determining the complimentary seats and the SEABA-required seats," he explained during a press conference and contract signing event on Tuesday, April 11, at the Holiday Inn.

All tickets, he said, will be available by Easter Sunday, April 16.

Tickets will be sold on TicketNet.

Prices will vary for the senior men's and U16 men's tournaments, with those watching the U16 games in the morning needing to purchase separate tickets for the men's matches later on in the day.

May 15, the lone day where Gilas does not play but other Southeast Asian nations see action, will have lesser priced tickets.

See the prices below:

– Rappler.com