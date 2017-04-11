The naturalized import will once again bolster the Philippine national team when it competes in the 2017 SEABA Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Naturalized import Andray Blatche is expected to join national team Gilas Pilipinas by month's end, team manager Butch Antonio said on Tuesday, April 11.

Speaking during the press conference and contract signing at the Holiday Inn, Antonio explained the 30-year-old Blatche is currently back home in the US following his stint in the Chinese Basketball Association.

"We're in touch now with the handlers of Andray," said Antonio, adding no specific date for his arrival has been finalized yet. "We're trying to get him in last week of April so that he'll be acclimatized right in time for the daily practices of (Gilas) coach Chot (Reyes) when we go full speed ahead May 1."

Blatche will once again bolster the Philippine national team when it competes in the 2017 SEABA Championships here.

Gilas needs to win the gold in order to qualify for the FIBA Asia tournament later this year.

The team's daily practices will begin on Monday, April 17.

Reyes, however, has yet to come up with his final 12 men with the pool currently comprised of former cadets and PBA veterans.

Gilas has had to deal with a spate of injuries on guys like Mac Belo, Art dela Cruz, and Paul Lee. – Rappler.com