Batang Gilas will be gunning for a fourth straight SEABA title, having won all editions of the tournament since 2011

MANILA, Philippines – The 6-foot-11, highly-touted center Kai Sotto will make his Batang Gilas debut at the 2017 U16 SEABA Championships slated for May 14 to 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (Schedule and ticket prices: 2017 SEABA Championships in Manila)

Coach Mike Oliver confirmed he will bolster the team during Tuesday's, April 11 press conference for the tournament.

The son of former PBA big man Ervin Sotto helped the Ateneo Blue Eagles to the Final Four in UAAP Season 79, where they fell to eventual champions FEU Baby Tamaraws. Sotto claimed this season's Juniors Rookie of the Year honor.

Tickets for the U16 tournament will be sold separately from the senior men's games featuring Gilas Pilipinas. – Rappler.com