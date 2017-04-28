The 12-man roster was announced at the end of the Luzon leg of the PBA All-Star week

MANILA, Philippines－ The 12-man pool of the Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming 2017 SEABA Championships is finally out.

The announcement was made by Gilas head coach Chot Reyes to end the Luzon leg of the this year’s PBA All-Star week held in Lucena City on Friday.

Check out the full Gilas lineup below:

1. Calvin Abueva

2. Japeth Aguilar

3. Raymond Almazan

4. Andray Blatche

5. June Mar Fajardo

6. Jio Jalalon

7. Allein Maliksi

8. Roger Pogoy

9. Terrence Romeo

10. Troy Rosario

11. Jayson Castro

12. Matthew Wright

This year’s SEABA Championships will take place on May 12-18 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. The tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup this August. –Rappler.com