Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes confirms he wants Blackwater's Greg Smith to be the next naturalized player.

MANILA, Philippines - With only a few days away before SEABA, rumors spread about the next import to be naturalized and placed in the Team Pilipinas basketball pool: Greg Smith.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes validated the speculations to be true in an interview during the team's practice at the Meralco gym on Saturday, May 6.

"We're now talking to him and I think he's going to put together his documents," said coach Reyes.

The veteran coach says he handpicked Smith of all imports in the PBA because he sees the Blackwater big man as a perfect fit to the team.

"He has the combination of size and youth and skills," coach Reyes said. "He can also play inside and outside, I think he can play with June Mar Fajardo very well. That's the reason why (I chose him.)"

The 26-year old Smith played with the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Dallas Mavericks during his time in the NBA.

If all goes well for Smith, he will be the third import to be naturalized alongside Marcus Douhthit and Andray Blatche, who is currently included in the SEABA lineup.

But amidst the naturalization process, the dream of having an all-Filipino lineup for international tournament still lives for coach Reyes, "Yes, of course. I'm hopeful to have an all-Filipino team. Always." – Rappler.com