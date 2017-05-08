Check out photos of Andray Blatche back in the Gilas Pilipinas fold

MANILA, Philippines – Andray Blatche is all smiles as he settles in with the Philippine national team after arriving in Manila early Sunday morning, May 7 from the US.

The naturalized center joined two Gilas Pilipinas practices so far, re-acclimatizing himself to a set of players with old and new faces.

The 30-year-old appears to be in shape coming off a recent championship run in the Chinese Basketball Association.

"Obviously Andray doesn't have his legs under him yet but he just came in yesterday so that's going to take a few more days," coach Chot Reyes said after Monday morning practice at the Meralco Gym.

Blatche's arrival was delayed a few days as he attended to his newborn son, Andray Jr – a development that did not sit well with Reyes.

With the Gilas 12 complete, serious work commences ahead of the all-important 2017 SEABA Championships that begin Friday, May 12.

The Philippine team will need to win no less than the gold in order to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup in August, and effectively the Asian Qualifiers in November.

Check out photos of Blatche in practice with Gilas Pilipinas below.

– Rappler.com