Gilas will be wearing a special 'good luck charm' on their feet for the SEABA Championships

MANILA, Philippines - Apart from donning the national colors for the upcoming SEABA Championships on Friday, the Gilas Pilipinas will also be equipped with their own ‘agimat’ in the form of the newest Nike LeBron 14 kicks.

The national squad received a special package from Nike ahead of the regional tourney, and is expected to debut the Nike LeBron 14 Agimat, which is inspired the by 4-time Most Valuable Player LeBron James’ visit to the Philippines.

Agimat, known internationally as the amulet, was used back in the day by the Filipino ancestors as a powerful object that brings good fortune and serves as a lucky charm. Amulet, which is derived from the latin word “amuletum,” is defined as an object that prevents a person from encountering trouble or harm.

Thus, the Nike LeBron 14 Agimat is touted as a charm that offers good fortune and protection for on and off court battles, and is a testament to the fearless passion of Filipino ballers.

Dressed in dark blue upper with embellished gold accents, the Agimat pays homage to the reigning NBA champ’s decorated career as well as a few symbolisms from the Philippine culture.

The shoes’ graphics were inspired by the country’s traditional woven fabrics, with ‘MNL’ and ‘330’ features at the back representing both the Philippine capital and James’ hometown of Akron in Ohio.

Printed at the heel are the words ‘Para sa Kadakilaan,” which translates to ‘for nobility.’

The NBA superstar previously rocked the Agimat sneakers in Game 3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second round playoffs match-up against the Toronto Raptors.

The Gilas warriors will need all the power and protection in the coming days as they aim to defend the SEABA crown for a chance to advance to the FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon this August, and the World Cup Qualifiers in 2019. – Rappler.com