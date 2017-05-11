Follow live updates of Gilas Pilipinas vs Myanmar and other Day 1 matches of the 2017 SEABA Championships

The title defense begins for Gilas Pilipinas as they face Myanmar in their opening match of 2017 SEABA Championships at 7pm on Friday, May 12.

Gilas vs Myanmar will be the culmination of an opening day of games which include Indonesia vs Singapore and Malaysia vs Thailand. The Philippines has won 7 of the last 11 gold medals in SEABA tournaments they entered, but the scrutiny has increased as the stakes are raised and other countries close the gap in talent.

