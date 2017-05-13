Follow live updates of Gilas Pilipinas vs Singapore and other Day 2 matches of the 2017 SEABA Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Time for Day 2.

Gilas Pilipinas moves on to facing Singapore in the second day of the 2017 SEABA Men's Championship on Saturday, May 13 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tip off is at 7 pm.

The Philippines is off to a great start with a 107-point beating of lowly Myanmar Friday night, flexing its muscles with a lineup that includes naturalized center Andray Blatche.

Also on the day's schedule are games between Vietnam and Thailand at 3 pm, followed by Indonesia locking horns with Malaysia at 5 pm.

Bookmark this page for Rappler's live updates of Day 2 of competition.

SEABA 2017 Day 2 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

– Rappler.com