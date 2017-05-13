Catch Batang Gilas' debut in the U16 tournament as well as Gilas Pilipinas' third match against Malaysia in Day 3 of the 2017 SEABA Championships

MANILA, Philippines – The U16 tournament finally tips off in Day 3 of the 2017 SEABA Championships here.

The Philippines' own Batang Gilas will debut against Singapore at 12 noon on Sunday, May 14 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, while their big brothers at Gilas Pilipinas will lock horns with Malaysia at 7 pm.

Also on the day's schedule are the following games:

10 am: Malaysia vs Indonesia (U16)

3 pm: Thailand vs Indonesia (men's)

5 pm Myanmar vs Vietnam (men's)

Bookmark this page for Rappler's live updates of Day 3 of competition.

– Rappler.com