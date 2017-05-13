Here's a sneak peak at one of the Under-16 team's practices just days before the much-awaited SEABA tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Ready.

The road towards the Southeast Asia Basketball Under-16 tournament was far from easy as Batang Gilas poured everything they had during trainings.

Coach Michael Oliver told Rappler that the team was having a difficult time adjusting to one another on and off the court, extra work needs to be exerted in order to achieve team chemistry.

Despite this, coach Oliver shared the Batang Gilas, with its pool of talented players, more than ready to make the country proud in this year's SEABA. They'll open their tournament up on Sunday, May 14 against Singapore at noon.

Check out how one of the Batang Gilas practices looked like below.

– Rappler.com