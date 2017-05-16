Catch updates of Gilas Pilipinas' match against Vietnam as well as Batang Gilas' game versus Thailand on Day 6 of the 2017 SEABA Championships

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' penultimate match in the 2017 SEABA Championships is Vietnam on Wednesday, May 17, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum here.

Tip-off is at 7 pm.

The Vietnamese have only one win so far in the tournament. Gilas Pilipinas, on the other hand, will be gunning for win number 5.

Meanwhile, Batang Gilas continues its U16 tournament run after a one-day break with a match-up against Thailand at noon.

Get blow-by-blow updates through Rappler's live blog below.

– Rappler.com