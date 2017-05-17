Get updates on Gilas Pilipinas' virtual gold medal match against Indonesia as well as Batang Gilas' final game versus Malaysia in the 2017 SEABA Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Two undefeated teams, one gold medal.

The Philippines will shoot for the gold in a virtual title match against Indonesia in the 2017 SEABA Men's Championship on Thursday, May 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tip-off is at 7 pm.

Both Indonesia and Gilas Pilipinas are tied at 5-0, with the winner clinching the best record of the tournament and earning the lone qualifying spot at the FIBA Asia Cup in August.

Indonesia is expected to provide more of a challenge to Gilas with their two imports Jamarr Johnson and Arki Wisnu set to see action.

Get all the updates through Rappler's live blog below.

– Rappler.com