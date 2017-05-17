LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Indonesia – 2017 SEABA Championships
MANILA, Philippines – Two undefeated teams, one gold medal.
The Philippines will shoot for the gold in a virtual title match against Indonesia in the 2017 SEABA Men's Championship on Thursday, May 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Tip-off is at 7 pm.
Both Indonesia and Gilas Pilipinas are tied at 5-0, with the winner clinching the best record of the tournament and earning the lone qualifying spot at the FIBA Asia Cup in August.
Indonesia is expected to provide more of a challenge to Gilas with their two imports Jamarr Johnson and Arki Wisnu set to see action.
Get all the updates through Rappler's live blog below.SEABA 2017 Day 7 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
– Rappler.com