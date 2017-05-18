IN PHOTOS: Gilas Pilipinas still kings of SEABA after beating Indonesia
The Philippines will now move on to the FIBA Asia Cup and the Asian Qualifiers later in the year
Published 11:45 PM, May 18, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas secured its eighth SEABA title after finishing off Indonesia, 97-64, in the 2017 SEABA Men's Championship on Thursday, May 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
With a 6-0 sweep of the tournament, the Philippines will now look toward the FIBA Asia Cup in August and later on the Asian Qualifiers in November as they embark on an arduous path toward the 2019 FIBA World Cup and, hopefully, the 2020 Olympics.
The Filipinos encountered little resistance in the tournament and blew out every opponent they faced.
Check out photos from the game and the ensuing celebration below.
LABAN PILIPINAS. Calvin Abueva proudly holds up the Philippine flag. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
BROTHERS. Andray Blatche and Jayson Castro hug each other. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
WINNERS. June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar show off their gold medals. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
SHOOTING STROKE. Matthew Wright has his shooting stroke going in the last couple of games. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
FAVORITE. Terrence Romeo is a crowd favorite during the tournament. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
PRESENT, FUTURE. Andray Blatche shakes hands with Batang Gilas star Kai Sotto as the U16 winners were also awarded. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
FIRST ON HOME SOIL. This is the first international tournament that Coach Chot Reyes won on home soil. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
– Rappler.com